KTZ Express expands industrial cargo exports through Middle Corridor to Europe
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
KTZ Express has launched multimodal exports of specialized industrial cargo from Almaty to the EU via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The shipment, using 40-foot containers, passes through Almaty, Aktau, and Poti, with delivery times of 25–30 days. Initial volumes are 20–50 TEUs, with plans to scale to 100 TEUs monthly.
