KTZ Express expands industrial cargo exports through Middle Corridor to Europe

Photo: Kazakhstan Railways

KTZ Express has launched multimodal exports of specialized industrial cargo from Almaty to the EU via the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The shipment, using 40-foot containers, passes through Almaty, Aktau, and Poti, with delivery times of 25–30 days. Initial volumes are 20–50 TEUs, with plans to scale to 100 TEUs monthly.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register