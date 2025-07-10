Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament pays official visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Bosnia and Herzegovina on a working visit on July 10, Trend reports with reference to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis was welcomed at the international airport of the town of Tuzla by Member of the Parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina Nihad Omerovic and other officials.

During the visit, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova will attend the Commemoration ceremony for the victims of the Srebrenitsa Genocide, pay homage in memoriam of those killed and will put flower bouquets at the Memorial.