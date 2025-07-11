Iran's Qazvin Province draws millions in fresh investment influx
Over the first quarter of the current Iranian year, Qazvin province attracted $150 million in new investments, reflecting growing interest from both private and foreign investors. Officials say ongoing industrial projects worth over $3 billion could soon position the region as one of Iran’s leading manufacturing hubs.
