President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Mongolia

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Holiday of Mongolia, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, to your entire people on behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, and convey my best wishes.

We attach great importance to the development of relations with your friendly country. Currently, favorable conditions have been established to further expand the agenda of Azerbaijan-Mongolia bilateral relations and to enrich our cooperation in mutually beneficial areas with new substance.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts to strengthen the friendly ties between our countries both bilaterally and within multilateral frameworks, in a consistent manner and in the interests of our peoples.

On this festive day, I wish you strong health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Mongolia," the letter reads.