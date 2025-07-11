Kazakhstan reveals date for official rollout of digital tenge currency
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's government is advancing the implementation of its digital currency, the digital tenge (KZT), with 257.5 billion KZT ($496.8 million) already in circulation. The digital tenge platform is currently in pilot operation, with a full-scale launch scheduled for December. It has been successfully tested in areas like tax refunds, road repair funding, and monitoring National Fund projects.
