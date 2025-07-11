Robust consumer demand drives daily fuel sales in Azerbaijan

In the first half of this year, Azerbaijani consumers spent nearly 1.8 billion manat on gasoline and diesel through the retail trade network — a rise of over 270 million manat compared to the same period last year. On average, around 10 million manat worth of fuel is purchased daily, reflecting steady consumer demand across the country.

