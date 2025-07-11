Kazakhstan expands SEZ Aktau Seaport with new industrial and logistics zones

Photo: Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan

The Government of Kazakhstan has expanded the SEZ «Aktau Seaport» in the Mangystau region to 4,407 hectares, including Aktau International Airport. The zone covers port, industrial, and logistics areas. Updated targets until 2052 aim for investments of 980 billion tenge ($1.86 billion), production worth 1,600 billion tenge ($3.04 billion), and creation of 5,800 jobs. The changes took effect on June 10, 2025.

