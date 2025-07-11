Kyrgyzstan to establish special financial investment territory Tamchy

Photo: Administration of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 11. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed a law creating the Special Financial Investment Territory (SFIT) Tamchy, granting it a unique legal regime and status, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

Adopted by the parliament on June 19, 2025, the law is designed to catalyze socio-economic advancement, draw in both domestic and international capital, optimize the investment ecosystem, and harmonize with global financial benchmarks and common law doctrines.

Under the new legislation, SFIT Tamchy will encompass defined boundaries and will support diverse sectors, including manufacturing, tourism, health resorts, and transport infrastructure. The territory will benefit from tax breaks and legal incentives designed to encourage entrepreneurial activities.

A key feature of the law is the creation of an International Center for Dispute Resolution operating under English common law, intended to build investor confidence and ensure a transparent, efficient business environment.

