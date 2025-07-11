Azerbaijan’s maritime cargo traffic jumps significantly in 1Q2025
In the first half of the year, more than 4.6 million tons of cargo were transported by sea in Azerbaijan, marking an increase of over eleven percent compared to the same period last year. Nearly half of the cargo consisted of oil shipments, while the volume of maritime passenger traffic slightly declined.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy