Future of Azerbaijan's national press belongs to young generation - Ahmad Ismayilov

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. The idea to organize a major youth-focused forum as part of the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s national press was no coincidence, said Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the opening of the Media of the Future: Following in the Footsteps of 'Akinchi' forum.

He noted that Hasan bey Zardabi, the founder of Azerbaijan’s national press, first came up with the idea to launch a newspaper in his youth - and, after many attempts, was only able to bring it to life in 1875.

“All the pioneers of Azerbaijan’s national media - Jalil Mammadguluzadeh, Ahmad bey Agayev, Ali bey Huseynzadeh, Uzeyir and Jeyhun Hajibeyli, and many other prominent intellectuals whose names we recall with pride - took their first steps in journalism at a young age,” Ismayilov said.

“Despite the challenges and barriers of their time, they achieved their goals. Those who shaped the 150-year history of our press were among the first enlightened youth of Azerbaijan. Today we speak of that rich legacy, but we must remember - it was a legacy built by young people. And now, as a natural continuation, the next generation must carry that legacy forward,” he added.

Ismayilov also emphasized that while the times have changed, and today’s youth live in an independent Azerbaijan, their role remains just as vital.

“In our country - Victorious in the Patriotic War - the state provides full support to help young people realize their goals. This forum, organized as part of the national press anniversary, reflects our strong belief in your creativity and potential,” he said.

“We’re confident that, as the new generation of Azerbaijani media, you understand the responsibility you carry. And we firmly believe you will fulfill that mission with success and leave your own mark on the future of our media,” Ismayilov concluded.