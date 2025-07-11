Kyrgyzstan amends law on restricting plastic products

Photo: Press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 11. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov has signed amendments to the law on restricting the circulation of plastic bags and products, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

Previously, the law banned various plastic items, including plastic bags, all types of disposable plastic tableware, food packaging, polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottles, plastic egg containers, and mesh bags. The amendments remove “disposable plastic food packaging” and “PET plastic bottles” from the banned list.

Furthermore, the comprehensive prohibition on all single-use plastic dining implements has been substituted with a targeted restriction solely on non-recyclable variants.

The updated law states that the list of permitted plastic bags and disposable tableware will be defined by the nation's Cabinet of Ministers.

