Azerbaijan and Pakistan sign Cooperation Program in justice sector (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. A delegation led by the Minister of Law and Justice of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Azam Nazir Tarar is visiting Azerbaijan to strengthen relations between the two countries in the legal sphere, the press service of the Ministry of Justice told Trend.

During the visit, the delegation honored the memory of the great leader Heydar Aliyev at the Alley of Honor, laid a wreath at his grave. Then they visited the Martyrs' Cemetery, Victory Park and the Victory Monument, and honored the bright memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Then, the Minister of Justice of Azerbaijan Farid Akhmadov held a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart. During the meeting, it was emphasized that the existing cooperation between the two countries in the legal sphere is at a high level, and the successful development of relations in political, economic, trade and other areas was noted.

The parties touched upon the importance of the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Law and Justice of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, signed during the state visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Pakistan in July 2024.

A Cooperation Program was signed at the meeting, which is not an international agreement, in order to implement the provisions of the memorandum. The program includes training on digital justice, the use of artificial intelligence in justice, conducting scientific research in the field of law, organizing education and training, improving legislation, alternative dispute resolution, etc.

The parties also agreed to prepare an Action Plan for the implementation of the Cooperation Program.

During the meeting, the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan was highly appreciated, and it was emphasized that mutual visits and contacts contribute to the further development of cooperation in the legal sphere. The parties also discussed prospects for further cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.