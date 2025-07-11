China-Kyrgyzstan highway promising faster, more efficient trade route

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 11. The construction of the Barskoon–Uchturfan–Aksu highway will shorten the route from China to Kyrgyzstan by approximately 507 kilometers and save more than 10 hours of travel time, said Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz government.

He made this statement during a meeting in Beijing with Zhou Haibing, Deputy Director of China's National Development and Reform Commission.

According to Torobaev, the highway will reduce fuel costs, eliminate traffic congestion, and provide a more direct and faster route. He added that negotiations are currently underway with Chinese companies to implement the project on a mutually beneficial basis, and he called on relevant Chinese government bodies to support and cooperate closely.

In turn, Zhou Haibing stated that this project is high on the to-do list and is being executed in line with the handshake deals struck between the bigwigs of China and Kyrgyzstan.

He noted that last year, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $23 billion, and in the first five months of this year, it has already reached $11.5 billion—an increase of 48 percent compared to the same period last year. He emphasized that further strengthening of trade and economic ties between the two countries remains an important task for the Chinese side.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel