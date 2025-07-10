Progress made on border delimitation as Azerbaijan and Armenia agree to continue dialogue

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia met in Abu-Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on July 10, 2025, and discussed different aspects of Azerbaijan-Armenia inter-state normalization agenda, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports.

"It was confirmed that bilateral negotiations represent the most efficient format to address all issues concerning the normalization process, and on this basis, it was agreed to continue such result-oriented dialogue.

The leaders, taking stock of the progress made with respect to border delimitation process, instructed the respective state commissions to continue practical work in this regard.

The sides also agreed to continue bilaterial negotiations and confidence-building measures between the two countries.



The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia expressed their gratitude to H.E. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates for the warm hospitality and organization of their bilateral meeting," the statement reads.