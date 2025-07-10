President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of 3rd extraordinary session of General Assembly of International Civil Defence Organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the 3rd extraordinary session of the General Assembly of the International Civil Defense Organization, Trend reports.

''Dear session participants,

I sincerely welcome you to Baku on the occasion of the opening of the 3rd extraordinary session of the General Assembly of the International Civil Defence Organization.

We are pleased to host this high-level international event dedicated to issues of vital importance for ensuring the safety, security, and well-being of people worldwide. The holding of this session in Azerbaijan is a clear testament to our country’s commitment to global security, disaster risk reduction, and civil defense.

This session coincides with a critical moment for humanity—a time when the number of natural and man-made disasters is increasing, climate crises are intensifying, states face new threats and challenges, and civil defense systems are undergoing significant tests. In this context, the International Civil Defence Organization, as the only specialized intergovernmental organization promoting multilateral cooperation and ensuring global coordination in civil defense and population protection, plays a leading and unique role. The International Civil Defence Organization supports the strengthening of national structures, facilitates the exchange of expertise and knowledge among countries with varying levels of development and resources, and fosters solidarity and partnership among civil defense services.

Today, professionals and experts from various countries, who stand at the forefront of combating crises and disasters and have dedicated their lives to serving society, have gathered here. I highly value the dynamically developing partnerships between the relevant authorities of friendly countries in the field of global civil defense, including preparedness for emergencies and disaster response.

Azerbaijan attaches great importance to international cooperation in civil defense. As a responsible member of the international community, our country actively participates in the development and implementation of global initiatives aimed at protecting human life, the environment, and infrastructure. The numerous significant international events hosted by Azerbaijan, particularly COP29 held last year and the upcoming World Urban Forum next year, contribute to addressing the most pressing global challenges, mitigating their consequences, and strengthening global solidarity.

Today, mobilizing the efforts of all member states and ensuring coordinated action to enhance the International Civil Defence Organization’s sustainability and global influence as a universal platform for civil defense development is of strategic importance. In the context of increasing risks in our modern world, a strong International Civil Defence Organization, capable of adapting to contemporary challenges and serving as an effective tool for international solidarity and mutual assistance, is essential.

In this regard, the election of the Secretary-General during this session will be a pivotal moment in determining the organization’s future direction. Among the candidates is a representative from the Republic of Azerbaijan. I believe that, if elected, our representative would consistently and steadfastly work toward enhancing the International Civil Defence Organization’s effectiveness, ensuring transparency, strengthening accountable governance principles, and establishing a flexible and efficient organizational model that earns the full trust of international partners.

I am confident that the 3rd extraordinary session of the General Assembly of the International Civil Defence Organization will contribute to further strengthening the global civil defense system and improving the organization’s operations.

I extend my best wishes to you and wish success to the event’s proceedings,'' the address reads.