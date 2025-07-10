First half of 2025: record performance, transit leadership, and steady growth in Azerbaijan’s aviation sector

The first half of 2025 marked not only a statistically significant period for Azerbaijan’s aviation sector but also a strategically important one. The increased intensity of flights, rising transit volumes, and stable growth in passenger traffic further reinforced the country’s position within the international aviation system.

Azerbaijan’s Airspace: A priority transit corridor

Between January and June 2025, the ATM “Azeraeronavigation” handled over 162,500 flights within Azerbaijan’s airspace — representing a 20% increase compared to the same period in 2024. In the first half of 2024, this figure stood at 135,500 flights.

Of these flights, 77% — or 125,600 — were transit operations. The 28% growth in transit traffic reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s airspace as a reliable and efficient air corridor connecting Europe and Asia.

Among the leading international airlines operating the highest number of overflights through Azerbaijan’s airspace were Turkish Airlines, Singapore Airlines, Thai Airways, Cathay Pacific, and Air India.

A historic record was set in June: 29,300 flights were handled during the month, and on June 28 alone, 1,057 flights were managed — the highest single-day figure in the country’s civil aviation history.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport: Sustained growth in passenger traffic

Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Azerbaijan’s main air gateway, served 3.452 million passengers in the first six months of 2025. This reflects a 2% increase compared to 3.388 million passengers recorded during the same period in the previous year.

During the reporting period, 39 airlines, including 16 low-cost carriers, operated a total of 27,091 flights. The number of international passengers reached 3.114 million, with 51% of that volume carried by foreign airlines. Direct flights from Baku were operated to 34 countries and 69 destinations.

Transit passenger volume also demonstrated positive momentum — increasing by 17% to reach 196,498 passengers. The most in-demand international destinations were Istanbul, Moscow, Tbilisi, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

AZAL: International expansion and domestic optimization

The national carrier, Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), transported 1.857 million passengers in the first half of 2025 — a 3% increase compared to 1.811 million passengers carried during the same period in 2024. Of this total, 1.514 million passengers travelled on international routes, representing a 4% year-on-year growth.

On domestic routes, particularly the Baku–Nakhchivan–Baku segment, 1,713 flights were operated, with over 339,000 passengers served. While passenger numbers declined by 2%, a 6% increase in flight frequency indicates flexible and demand-oriented route planning.

The results achieved in the first half of 2025 once again confirmed the resilience, adaptability, and high potential for international integration of Azerbaijan’s aviation sector. This positive momentum lays a solid foundation for strategic development in the second half of the year — particularly in the areas of digital transformation, next-generation logistics, and the expansion of international cooperation.