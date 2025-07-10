Uzbekistan, Russia strengthening ties in leather and chemical domains at INNOPROM–2025

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 10. At the international industrial exhibition INNOPROM–2025, the representatives of the Uzcharmsanoat Association rolled up their sleeves and got down to business, holding a string of fruitful meetings with Russian companies, where they laid the groundwork for new avenues of cooperation in the leather and chemical industries, paving the way for a bright future, Trend reports.

Critical focal points of discourse encompassed synergistic industrial collaboration, the logistics of chemical component provisioning, advanced deep wool processing methodologies, and the strategic exportation of value-added leather and footwear commodities to the Russian marketplace.



A pivotal convergence transpired with delegates from the prominent Russian chemical entity, Polyplast Group. The stakeholders conducted a comprehensive assessment of the requirements of Uzbek manufacturers regarding the procurement of inorganic compounds, stabilizers, and chemical reagents integral to the leather production process. A consensus was established to perpetuate the interchange of technical data and to strategize for preliminary shipments.



Discussions with delegates from Absolut Bank centered on leveraging financial instruments to facilitate Uzbek enterprises' penetration into the Russian market. The financial institution articulated its preparedness to deliver settlement and credit solutions, alongside bank guarantees via legal entities involved in international economic operations, to streamline transactions pertinent to the exportation of leather goods from Uzbekistan.

Special attention was also given to the prospects of deep wool processing and the expansion of Uzbek footwear exports to various regions of Russia. Given the growing consumer interest in eco-friendly and natural products, Uzbek companies expressed their willingness not only to export goods but also to participate in joint production and industrial cooperation projects.

Uzbekistan’s delegation at INNOPROM–2025 showcased the high level of technological advancement in the country’s leather and footwear industry, its strong export potential, and its readiness to expand industrial partnerships with Russian companies.

Meanwhile, in the first quarter of 2025, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Russia reached $2.6 billion. Uzbek exports to Russia grew by 18.2 percent, reflecting the strengthening economic ties between the two countries.

