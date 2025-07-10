Kyrgyzstan achieves year-on-year growth in grain harvest

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

As of July 8, 2025, Kyrgyzstan has harvested 87,600 hectares of grain crops, which is a significant increase year-on-year. Wheat and barley harvesting are well underway, while corn and other grains have yet to be collected.

