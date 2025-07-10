Plenitude, Nuova Simplast start construction on shared solar plant in Italy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10. Plenitude and Nuova Simplast have launched construction of a new Energy Community in Montà d’Alba, Italy, marking a significant step in sustainable energy development, Trend reports.

The project focuses on an Individual Remote Self-Consumption (AID) photovoltaic plant with a capacity of 758 kWp, expected to generate around 860 MWh annually. The solar energy produced will be shared virtually across five Nuova Simplast sites nearby, using an unused industrial plot adjacent to the company’s headquarters.

This initiative aligns with Plenitude’s strategy to promote innovative renewable energy models that enable local businesses and communities to produce, consume, and share clean energy. Nuova Simplast will benefit from 20-year state incentives for Energy Communities, with part of the funds directed toward local social projects.

Plenitude will manage the project from design to incentive applications and provide a digital platform to monitor and manage energy sharing. The AID model also offers flexibility by allowing solar installations on non-traditional surfaces, optimizing the use of industrial land.

Beyond reducing energy costs for participants, the locally generated renewable energy helps ease demand on the national grid, supporting greater stability and potentially more stable energy prices.