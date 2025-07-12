Azerbaijan’s solo revitalization initiatives in Karabakh stuns int'l visitors - organizer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12.​ The scale of reconstruction work funded solely by the Azerbaijani state in Karabakh has left visiting travelers deeply impressed, Mehraj Mahmudov, the organizer of an international tour through the liberated territories, told Trend.

Mahmudov said that this is his fourteenth trip to Karabakh.

“So far, we’ve brought over 500 tourists to the region. This time, we are hosting 30 travelers from 14 countries, including 8 ‘Grand Master’ travelers who have visited every country in the world.

The tour highlights three key elements: the areas destroyed during the occupation, the sites that have already been rebuilt, and the fact that all reconstruction is being carried out using domestic resources.

We also show the mine contamination across the area. These lands are heavily mined, and no foreign government or international organization is involved in the clearance work. Azerbaijan is handling it all on its own,” he said.

Mahmudov noted that the visitors frequently share their observations on social media.

“They have hundreds of thousands of followers. They post about the destruction and rebuilding efforts in Karabakh, as well as the region’s tourism potential.

The fact that the state is doing all this without outside help—providing new homes to residents free of charge, creating jobs, and clearing the mines despite a lack of international involvement—really surprises them.

I would like to conclude by saying the tourists are deeply moved by what they witness and are committed to sharing these realities with the world,” Mahmudov added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel