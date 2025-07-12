Karabakh has undergone remarkable changes in short time - Irish traveler

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, July 12. Karabakh has undergone remarkable changes in a very short period, Irish traveler David Joseph Langan told Trend during a visit to Jabrayil.

“During our stay, we saw new cities rising, which left a strong impression. What really stood out to me was how much has changed in such a short time. We hope to come back and see how this region continues to grow,” he said.

Langan also found the demining efforts particularly fascinating. “Watching the clearance operations was truly impressive,” he added.

Notably, a group of well-known travelers from around the world touring Azerbaijan’s liberated territories arrived in Jabrayil today. The delegation of 30 travelers from 15 countries is led by Charles Velly, an American and founder of the Most Traveled People (MTP) club.

The group toured Jabrayil’s city center, where they were updated on the ongoing restoration efforts.