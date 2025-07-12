Tajikistan’s Penjikent experiencing notable uptrend in production metrics

Photo: Embassy of Tajikistan in Austria, Hungary, Norway, Romania, and Slovakia

Industrial production in Penjikent reached nearly $309.8 million in the first five months of 2025. The city now produces 43 types of products, serving both domestic and export markets. Thirteen new industrial facilities opened in early 2025, with seven more planned by year-end.

