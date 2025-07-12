Kazakhstan witnesses bit of dip in flow of international money transfers in May 2025

In May 2025, Kazakhstan received 19.06 billion tenge ($36.21 million) via international money transfer systems, with 50,930 transactions - a 7.8 percent decrease in number and 1.3 percent drop in volume from April. The top five sender countries were Russia, the UK, Uzbekistan, the US, and Türkiye, together accounting for over 70 percent of transfers.

