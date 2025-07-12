Azerbaijan launches new tourist accommodations in nation's liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12.​ This year has seen a flurry of new accommodation facilities springing up in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur regions, the State Tourism Agency told Trend.

In 2025, a whole host of hotels and guesthouses like "Bulud," "Sefali," "Shafag," "Yurd," and "Gizil Gul" in Khankendi; "Khojavand" in Khojavend; "Aghdara" and "Riverside Hotel" in Aghdara; "Lachin Hotel & Resort" in Lachin; "Yasemen Hotel" in Shusha; and "Aghali Hotel" in Zangilan threw open their doors and welcomed guests with open arms.

With these additions, the cumulative tally of lodging establishments operationalized in the Karabakh and East Zangezur territories since the commencement of the fiscal year has ascended to 11.

