Major hotels under construction across Azerbaijan to boost tourism

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Several large hotels and resort complexes are currently being built and opened across different regions of Azerbaijan to better utilize the country’s tourism potential and improve accommodation options for visitors.

The State Tourism Agency told Trend that construction is ongoing on the Alove hotel in Lankaran, the Beshdeli Hotel in Zangilan, and a Hilton in Aghdam, while the Lake Side hotel in Gusar is nearing completion.

Meanwhile, new hotels opened in 2025 include the Park Masallı Resort in Masalli, SIM Park in Astara, and the Cardinal Hotel in Guba.