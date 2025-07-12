IMF predicts steady economic growth and rising inflation in Turkmenistan
Photo: Artificial intelligence
The IMF expects Turkmenistan’s economy to maintain 2.3 percent real growth annually through 2030, with GDP rising to $139.4 billion. Inflation is projected to reach 8 percent and remain stable. The current account is expected to shift from surplus to deficit, while public debt remains low.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy