IMF predicts steady economic growth and rising inflation in Turkmenistan

Photo: Artificial intelligence

The IMF expects Turkmenistan’s economy to maintain 2.3 percent real growth annually through 2030, with GDP rising to $139.4 billion. Inflation is projected to reach 8 percent and remain stable. The current account is expected to shift from surplus to deficit, while public debt remains low.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register