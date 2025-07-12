Azerbaijan sees rise in commercial gas output in 6M2025
In the first half of the year, Azerbaijan produced nearly 19.4 billion cubic meters of marketable gas, marking an increase of around 200 million cubic meters from the same period last year. Meanwhile, overall output in the extractive industry declined by about 3 percent year-on-year.
