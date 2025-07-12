Regional connection increases as Turkmenistan doubles transport volumes

Photo: EBRD

Transport connectivity in Turkmenistan improved sharply in early 2024, with cargo and passenger traffic more than doubling. Infrastructure investments focused on highways and positioning Turkmenbashi Port as a transit hub. The Ashgabat–Mary–Lebap highway expansion is reducing travel time and boosting trade.

