Kyrgyzstan unveils loans issued under agricultural financing program
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Data on preferential loans issued under the government’s agricultural financing project in Kyrgyzstan has recently been disclosed. The project continues to provide vital support to rural producers across key agricultural sectors such as livestock, crop production, water-saving technologies, and leasing operations, highlighting the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s agricultural development.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy