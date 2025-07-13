Kazakhstan’s new beef cluster to boost food supply and export potential
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture has announced a major agro-industrial project in the Sauran district of Turkestan, aiming to establish a cluster of 292 cattle feedlots on 185 hectares. Currently, 30 feedlots are under construction, designed to fatten 15,000 cattle. The project includes a full livestock processing cycle with a modern slaughterhouse and infrastructure for meat storage and transport.
