Kazakhstan reveals strong dollar share in money transfers in May 2025

In May 2025, money transfers received in Kazakhstan via the SMDP were predominantly in US dollars, making up 57.3 percent of the total transfer volume and 44.7 percent of all transactions. The Kazakhstan tenge accounted for 19.7 percent of the volume and 26 percent of transactions, while the Russian ruble and euro had smaller shares.

