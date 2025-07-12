Kazakhstan’s payment system shows strong performance in May 2025

In May 2025, Kazakhstan recorded over 1.43 billion payment transactions totaling 87.4 trillion tenge ($166.1 billion), according to the National Bank. Payment cards and orders dominated usage, with cards used mainly for small transactions and orders averaging 476,100 tenge ($904.59).

