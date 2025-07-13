Azerbaijan’s Deputy FM participates in Ukraine Recovery Conference in Italy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13.A delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Yalcin Rafiyev took part in the fourth Ukrainian Conference on Reconstruction, held on July 10–11 in Rome, Italy, Trend reports.

The conference brought together representatives from 56 countries, 27 international organizations and financial institutions, and over 120 companies.

In his speech, Deputy Minister Rafiyev emphasized that the ongoing war in Ukraine continues to pose serious threats to regional and international security. He underscored Azerbaijan’s consistent support for a peaceful resolution of the conflict based on international law, including respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Special attention was given to Azerbaijan’s humanitarian assistance. Since the start of the conflict, Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine worth $42 million. This support included medicine, food, electrical equipment, and other essential supplies.

Rafiyev also noted that the number of Ukrainian children who have received medical and socio-psychological rehabilitation in Azerbaijan has doubled compared to last year, reaching 330 children.

Azerbaijan remains committed to supporting demining efforts in Ukraine. As part of these efforts, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) plans to supply spare parts and conduct specialized training for Ukrainian counterparts.

The Deputy Minister highlighted Azerbaijan’s involvement in the reconstruction of Ukrainian infrastructure. Projects completed in the city of Irpen include the renovation of a school, a city clinic, and a park. Additionally, Azerbaijan has financed the restoration of a park and an orphanage in Kyiv, while construction of four more social facilities in Irpen is currently underway.

In conclusion, Rafiyev reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to continuing its humanitarian support for Ukraine on a bilateral basis.

On the sidelines of the conference, Deputy Minister Rafiyev held a meeting with First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha, during which the sides discussed prospects for future cooperation.

On July 11, Rafiyev also met with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Italy Edmondo Cirielli. The discussions focused on the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy, with an emphasis on expanding political, economic, and humanitarian ties.