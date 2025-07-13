Azerbaijan plays strategic coordinating role in Eurasia - Deputy Minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. On July 11-12, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov took part in the international event “Dubrovnik Forum – Driving Force for Change” in Dubrovnik, Croatia, Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Elnur Mamedov took part in the Forum’s panel discussion on the topic “Connecting Europe and Asia: Paths to Partnership and Prosperity”. He noted in his speech that strengthening political and economic ties between Europe and Asia is of strategic importance in terms of international stability and sustainable development, and touched upon the growing role of Azerbaijan as a reliable partner and sustainable transport and logistics corridor between these two continents.

The Deputy Minister stressed that Azerbaijan makes a significant contribution to interregional integration through the multilateral projects it has initiated in the fields of transport, energy and communications and plays a strategic coordinating role in the Eurasian space.

Within the framework of the forum, Deputy Minister Elnur Mamedov met with the head of the delegation of the People's Republic of China, Special Representative for European Affairs Lu Shae.

The meeting discussed the strategic partnership relations between Azerbaijan and China, which have been implemented in recent years, and the signed cooperation documents.

In addition, an exchange of views took place on the current state and prospects for expanding bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Thailand during the meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand Rass Jalichandra. Issues of developing cooperation in the economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres, as well as issues of mutual assistance at multilateral venues were discussed.