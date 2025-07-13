Iran reveals export figures via Kermanshah Province customs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13.​ Product exports through the customs of Kermanshah Province in western Iran reached about $671 million valued at 1.61 million tons from March 21 through June 21, 2025, Reza Nikravesh, head of Kermanshah customs, told reporters, Trend reports.

Exports via Khosravi customs amounted to $229 million and 504,000 tons, and via Parvizkhan customs - $178 million and 441,000 tons.

Moreover, he noted that, 382,000 tons of products worth $166 million were exported via Sumar customs, 116,000 tons worth $74.9 million - Sheikh Saleh customs, and 152,000 tons worth $14.3 million - Shushami customs.

The data from Iran’s Customs Administration shows that non-oil product exports totaled about $11.7 billion and 34.5 million tons during this period. Compared to the same period last year, the value dropped by 14.4 percent and weight by 9.3 percent.

