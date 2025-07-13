Türkiye closely monitoring peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Erdogan

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Türkiye is closely following the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia taking place in Abu Dhabi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a telephone conversation with the President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trend reports.

Erdogan said Türkiye would continue to support efforts to bring peace to the Caucasus.

During the telephone conversation, it was also noted that the strategic partnership between Türkiye and the United Arab Emirates has had a positive impact in all areas and that there is great potential between the two countries in many areas, especially in the defense industry and new technologies.