Iran insists uranium enrichment remains non-negotiable in nuclear talks - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13.​ Iran will not agree to any deal that denies its right to enrich uranium, said Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Iranian Foreign Minister, Trend reports.

Speaking at a meeting with foreign diplomats in Tehran, Araghchi emphasized that any negotiations regarding Iran’s nuclear program will focus solely on the nuclear issue itself.

The FM noted that the lifting of sanctions against Iran will be closely linked to building trust regarding the country’s nuclear program.

"Uranium enrichment is a great scientific achievement of Iranian scientists. Iran will protect this accomplishment," he added.

The conflict escalated on June 13, when Israel launched airstrikes targeting Iranian territory. The attacks killed a number of senior military officials, including generals, nuclear scientists, and other high-ranking figures.

Later that same day, Iran responded with “True Promise III,” launching hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at various locations across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The retaliation caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

On June 22, the United States carried out airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear facilities, reportedly destroying them.

In response, Iran launched missile strikes on a U.S. military base in Qatar on the evening of June 23.

On June 24, the office of Israeli Prime Minister announced that Israel had agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council also issued a statement confirming that the hostilities had come to a halt.

