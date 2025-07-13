Iranian Foreign Minister to visit China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will visit China, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baghaei said, Trend reports.

According to him, Abbas Araghchi will visit China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to participate in the ministerial meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries.

He said that the Iranian Foreign Minister will also meet with his Chinese counterpart and the foreign ministers of a number of other countries participating in the meeting.