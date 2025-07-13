Turkmenistan surpasses oil and gas production targets in early 2025

Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry surpassed production targets in the first half of 2025, with gasoline output at 110.3 percent and oil refining at 109 percent. President Berdimuhamedov emphasized export diversification and tech innovation in the sector.

