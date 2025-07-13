Turkmenistan surpasses oil and gas production targets in early 2025
Turkmenistan’s oil and gas industry surpassed production targets in the first half of 2025, with gasoline output at 110.3 percent and oil refining at 109 percent. President Berdimuhamedov emphasized export diversification and tech innovation in the sector.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy