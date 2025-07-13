Weekly review of key developments in Azerbaijan’s financial sector
Government statistics show a surge in tax revenues and VAT refunds in the first half of 2025, with over 65 million manat reimbursed to property buyers and total returns to citizens and businesses nearing 152 million manat. Meanwhile, inflation rose slightly, pensions increased, and banks continued strong lending activity, as Azerbaijan also expanded economic cooperation with Kazakhstan.
