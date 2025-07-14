Azerbaijan's motor fuel output drops in volume for 6M2025
Azerbaijan's motor fuel production fell to around 676,000 tons in the first half of the year, marking a decline of over 5 percent compared to the same period last year. The total value of oil product output also edged down to nearly 2.6 billion manat.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy