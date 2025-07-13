Exports through Iran’s Bilasuvar border terminal rise amid regional trade momentum
Exports through Iran’s Bilasuvar border terminal exceeded 207,000 tons in the first quarter of the current Iranian year, reflecting a 7 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Imports and transit shipments through the terminal also rose significantly, signaling stronger trade ties with neighboring countries.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy