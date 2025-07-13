Exports through Iran’s Bilasuvar border terminal rise amid regional trade momentum

Exports through Iran’s Bilasuvar border terminal exceeded 207,000 tons in the first quarter of the current Iranian year, reflecting a 7 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Imports and transit shipments through the terminal also rose significantly, signaling stronger trade ties with neighboring countries.

