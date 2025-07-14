Azerbaijan’s bitumen output edges up while petcoke output contracts in 6M2025

Azerbaijan slightly increased its petroleum bitumen production in the first half of 2025, reaching around 115,000 tons, while petroleum coke output declined by over 5,000 tons. Despite these shifts, the overall value of oil product production decreased by just over one percent compared to last year.

