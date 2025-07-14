Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 14 July 2025 10:45 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Evez Hasanov
Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

June 30

1.7

July 7

1.7

July 1

1.7

July 8

1.7

July 2

1.7

July 9

1.7

July 3

1.7

July 10

1.7

July 4

1.7

July 11

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0152 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0862 manat and amounted to 1.99348 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

June 30

1.9944

July 7

2.0001

July 1

2.0035

July 8

1.9961

July 2

2.0054

July 9

1.9911

July 3

2.0043

July 10

1.9952

July 4

2.0029

July 11

1.9849

Average rate per week

2.0021

Average rate per week

1.99348

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble went up by 0,0325 this week; however, the weighted average increased by 0,0114 manat and amounted to 2.17094 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

June 30

2.1616

July 7

2.1587

July 1

2.1707

July 8

2.1625

July 2

2.1663

July 9

2.1666

July 3

2.1553

July 10

2.1757

July 4

2.1438

July 11

2.1912

Average rate per week

2.15954

Average rate per week

2.17094

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat, amounting to 0.0423 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00018 manat and amounted to 0.04248 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

June 30

0.0426

July 7

0.0426

July 1

0.0427

July 8

0.0425

July 2

0.0427

July 9

0.0425

July 3

0.0426

July 10

0.0425

July 4

0.0427

July 11

0.0423

Average rate per week

0.04266

Average rate per week

0.04248
