Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
June 30
|
1.7
|
July 7
|
1.7
|
July 1
|
1.7
|
July 8
|
1.7
|
July 2
|
1.7
|
July 9
|
1.7
|
July 3
|
1.7
|
July 10
|
1.7
|
July 4
|
1.7
|
July 11
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0152 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0862 manat and amounted to 1.99348 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
June 30
|
1.9944
|
July 7
|
2.0001
|
July 1
|
2.0035
|
July 8
|
1.9961
|
July 2
|
2.0054
|
July 9
|
1.9911
|
July 3
|
2.0043
|
July 10
|
1.9952
|
July 4
|
2.0029
|
July 11
|
1.9849
|
Average rate per week
|
2.0021
|
Average rate per week
|
1.99348
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble went up by 0,0325 this week; however, the weighted average increased by 0,0114 manat and amounted to 2.17094 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
June 30
|
2.1616
|
July 7
|
2.1587
|
July 1
|
2.1707
|
July 8
|
2.1625
|
July 2
|
2.1663
|
July 9
|
2.1666
|
July 3
|
2.1553
|
July 10
|
2.1757
|
July 4
|
2.1438
|
July 11
|
2.1912
|
Average rate per week
|
2.15954
|
Average rate per week
|
2.17094
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat, amounting to 0.0423 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00018 manat and amounted to 0.04248 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
June 30
|
0.0426
|
July 7
|
0.0426
|
July 1
|
0.0427
|
July 8
|
0.0425
|
July 2
|
0.0427
|
July 9
|
0.0425
|
July 3
|
0.0426
|
July 10
|
0.0425
|
July 4
|
0.0427
|
July 11
|
0.0423
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04266
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04248