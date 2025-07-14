Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar June 30 1.7 July 7 1.7 July 1 1.7 July 8 1.7 July 2 1.7 July 9 1.7 July 3 1.7 July 10 1.7 July 4 1.7 July 11 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0152 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.0862 manat and amounted to 1.99348 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro June 30 1.9944 July 7 2.0001 July 1 2.0035 July 8 1.9961 July 2 2.0054 July 9 1.9911 July 3 2.0043 July 10 1.9952 July 4 2.0029 July 11 1.9849 Average rate per week 2.0021 Average rate per week 1.99348

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble went up by 0,0325 this week; however, the weighted average increased by 0,0114 manat and amounted to 2.17094 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble June 30 2.1616 July 7 2.1587 July 1 2.1707 July 8 2.1625 July 2 2.1663 July 9 2.1666 July 3 2.1553 July 10 2.1757 July 4 2.1438 July 11 2.1912 Average rate per week 2.15954 Average rate per week 2.17094

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat, amounting to 0.0423 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00018 manat and amounted to 0.04248 manat per lira.