Turkmenistan sets course through 2028 as economy maintains growth
Turkmenistan's Cabinet reviewed 6-month economic indicators, reporting 6.3 percent GDP growth and sectoral expansion. Budget revenues exceeded targets, and investment reached 17.7 percent of GDP. An updated national program until 2028 was presented, while digital and foreign policy initiatives were also highlighted.
