QazaqGaz discloses nationwide gasification progress in Kazakhstan
Photo: Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with QazaqGaz Chairman Sanzhar Zharkeshov to review the national gas company's progress. Gasification in Kazakhstan has reached 62.4 percent, benefiting 1.7 million people in three years.
