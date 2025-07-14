Afghan business delegation concludes cement deal on Turkmenistan exchange
Afghan entrepreneurs purchased Portland cement from Turkmenistan’s State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange during foreign market trading on July 12. The deal reflects ongoing regional trade engagement.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy