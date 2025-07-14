Icherisheher - living symbol of Azerbaijan's legacy, says reserve head at UNESCO gathering (PHOTO/VIDEO)

PARIS, France, July 14. Icherisheher is not just a historical site, but a living part of Azerbaijan’s culture—a symbol of national identity and a testament to centuries of intercultural exchange, said Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, during a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List, Trend reports.

The event was held as part of the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee.

"Icherisheher holds a special significance for the Azerbaijani people. It is a crossroads of civilizations that for centuries connected East and West, serving as a hub for trade, the exchange of ideas, and cultural interaction. It preserves the silent stories of countless generations," Mahmud noted.

He emphasized that Icherisheher is a living city, where everyday life continues within its ancient walls. This unique blend of past and present is what makes the site truly exceptional and worthy of World Heritage status.

Mahmud recalled that receiving UNESCO World Heritage status in 2000 was not only a great honor for the country, but also a major responsibility - to preserve, study, and pass on its value to future generations. "Over the past 25 years, the Icherisheher Administration has established close cooperation with national and international partners to protect both tangible and intangible heritage," he said.

He added that preservation efforts are guided by international standards, including the World Heritage Convention, the Venice Charter, and UNESCO’s Operational Guidelines. The work combines traditional and modern restoration methods. At its core is a master conservation plan that serves as a strategic guide to maintaining the architectural and cultural integrity of the site.

Mahmud also stressed the importance of engaging the local community and maintaining effective communication. "The residents of Icherisheher are the guardians of living heritage. Their traditions, crafts, and daily lives form an integral part of the site's value," he added.

Over the past decade, the Reserve has implemented inclusive communication initiatives—from guided tours and exhibitions to festivals and oral storytelling projects - all designed to broaden public engagement and deepen appreciation for Icherisheher’s significance.

Mahmud expressed gratitude to UNESCO and the World Heritage Centre for their continued support, particularly in experience-sharing programs and professional training initiatives.

Looking to the future, he announced the launch of new initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable tourism, eco-friendly transport, and inclusive urban design - ensuring that Icherisheher remains a vibrant, accessible, and environmentally responsible space for all.

The event was part of a series of thematic activities organized from July 6 to 16 during the 47th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee. Among them, the July 11 presentation celebrating the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher’s inclusion on the World Heritage List held special importance.

The event was organized at the initiative of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve, with the support of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Delegation to UNESCO, and Trend News Agency. The theme was "Preserving World Heritage: Experience in Conservation and Communication."

As part of the event, and under the coordination of the Baku Network, brochures commemorating Azerbaijani journalists killed as a result of Armenian aggression were distributed.

The event was moderated by Elman Abdullayev, Azerbaijan’s Permanent Representative to UNESCO.

Participants discussed international practices, modern approaches, and communication strategies in the preservation, restoration, and presentation of cultural heritage. The achievements and efforts of the Icherisheher Reserve in these areas were also showcased.