Uzbekistan-Afghanistan trade expands sharply, hitting new milestone
Trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan has surged significantly in early 2025, highlighting Afghanistan’s growing role as a key economic partner. Uzbekistan’s expanding exports and rising overall foreign trade underscore the country’s deepening integration into global markets and strengthening regional ties.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy