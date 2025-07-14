Lithuanian FM joins EU trade talks as U.S. tensions mount

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys is in Brussels today to take part in the EU’s Foreign Affairs Council, which is focused on key trade issues, Trend reports.

Top items on the agenda include EU–U.S. trade relations, EU–China dynamics, and discussions on a proposed free trade agreement with Ukraine.

The meeting comes on the heels of a major announcement from U.S. President Donald Trump, who over the weekend declared a 30 percent tariff on European goods, set to take effect on August 1.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the session, Minister Budrys acknowledged that challenging negotiations lie ahead, but said he remains optimistic.

“Tariffs are not good for anyone. We must avoid escalation in our relations with the United States and seek a mutually beneficial solution. We have so many common challenges in front of us that we can best solve together with our transatlantic partner,” Budrys said. “

He added that Lithuania stands fully behind the European Commission’s position in the ongoing talks with Washington.

The Minister emphasized the EU’s commitment to fair trade grounded in international rules, stating that this principle must continue to guide the Union’s global engagements.

On the subject of Ukraine, Budrys expressed concern over the lack of ambition in the current draft of the EU–Ukraine free trade agreement, urging fellow EU members to show more strategic resolve.

“The European Union lacks strategic ambition in its relations with Ukraine. We see Ukraine as an inevitable part of European security and the future. Therefore, we must move forward with economic integration,” he noted.